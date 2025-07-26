No solution for over 2 months, DU staff on indefinite strike

New Delhi: More than two months have passed since Delhi University’s non-teaching staff began their protest, yet the university administration has failed to take any substantial action. In response to the continued apathy, the Delhi University and College Karamchari Union (DUCKU) has now announced an indefinite dharna starting July 29 at Gate No. 4 of the North Campus.

DUCKU, in a formal notice, addressed to the vice-chancellor, cited previous communications and meetings with university authorities, stating that “no concrete strategy” has been shared to resolve the staff’s grievances. While verbal agreements were made on several points, the union maintains that no official written orders have been issued, prompting the escalation. The key demands of the protesting non-teaching staff include the regularisation of contractual employees, many of whom have worked for over 15 years without permanent status — despite a Supreme Court directive supporting their regularisation. They also oppose the exclusion of college staff from WUS Health Centre benefits, even though salary deductions continue. DUCKU has further criticised frequent, non-transparent changes in recruitment rules, allegedly favouring select individuals.

The indefinite dharna will involve all categories of karamcharis. Staff from the university, departments, and North Campus colleges will join after marking attendance, while employees from South Campus, outer, and evening colleges will participate directly from home. Hostel staff will join post-breakfast. To ensure broader participation, DUCKU has directed all units to hold general body meetings followed by demonstrations on July 28. The protest, ongoing since May 14, has yielded no written resolution despite multiple meetings with the administration.