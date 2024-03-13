No Smoking Day: Govt urged to remove designated rooms in hotels & airports

Doctors, cancer survivors, and hotel associations are urging the government on ‘No Smoking Day’ to eliminate designated smoking areas in hotels, restaurants, and airports to safeguard individuals from second-hand smoke. They commend the government’s efforts to amend COTPA 2003 and aim for a completely smoke-free India, pressing for swift action.

“Smoking worsens lung function and reduces immunity. All designated smoking areas in hotels and restaurants and even airports should be abolished to ensure a 100 per cent smoke free environment.”

“Most of these designated smoking areas are rarely compliant as per COTPA requirements and are actually putting our public at great health risk from exposure to secondhand smoke,” said Dr Harit Chaturvedi, chairman of Max Institute of Cancer Care.

In India, smoking is banned in all public places, according to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce Production, Supply and Distribution) Act (COTPA), 2003.

Section 4 of this Act prohibits smoking in any place to which the public has access. However, COTPA 2003 presently allows smoking in designated smoking areas of certain public places like restaurants, hotels and airports.

Exposure to second-hand smoke causes many diseases including, lung cancer and heart disease in adults and the impairment of the lung function and respiratory infections in children, experts said. People with compromised respiratory and cardiovascular systems are at higher risk of death.

Designated smoking areas facilitate the spread of infection as smokers cannot socially distance or wear masks and are trapped in close proximity in a smoke-filled environment.

“We are finding that families prefer to stay in hotels which do not allow smoking. We are happy that the government is strengthening the COTPA provisions to make hospitality sector completely smoke free.”

“We support the government in its initiative for safeguarding people’s health,” said G P Sharma, president, Hospitality Association of Uttar Pradesh. The government of India has started the COTPA Amendment process and introduced the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

A recent survey conducted in India revealed that 72 per cent believe that second-hand smoke is a serious health hazard and 88 per cent people strongly support strengthening of the current tobacco control law to address this menace.

India has the second largest number of tobacco users (268 million or 28.6 per cent of all adults in India) in the world. Of these, at least 1.2 million die every year from tobacco related diseases, Dr Chaturvedi said.

One million deaths are due to smoking, with over 200,000 due to second-hand smoke exposure, and over 35,000 due to smokeless tobacco use. Nearly 27 per cent of all cancers in India are due to tobacco usage.