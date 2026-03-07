‘No shortage of funds, no tolerance for laxity’

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday reviewed development projects worth Rs 3,786 crore across the national capital and issued strict directions to officials to accelerate work and ensure timely completion. Chairing a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi, the CM said there would be no shortage of funds for development works but warned that laxity would not be tolerated.



During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed projects being implemented under the Chief Minister Development Fund (CMDF), the Delhi Village Development Board (DVDB) and the Trans-Yamuna Area Development Board (TYADB). The meeting was attended by DVDB Chairman Rajkumar Chauhan, TYADB Chairman Arvinder Singh Lovely and senior officials from various departments.

Emphasising the need for visible progress on the ground, Rekha Gupta said development projects worth nearly Rs.3,786 crore have been approved under the three departments so far.

“There will be neither any shortage of budget for the capital’s development works nor any tolerance for laxity,” she said, directing department heads to complete tender-related processes by the end of March and ensure projects are finished before the monsoon.

Under the Chief Minister Development Fund, 3,812 projects worth Rs 1,798.85 crore have been approved for roads, drains, water supply, street lights and parks across Delhi.

Additionally, 707 rural projects worth about Rs 1,557 crore and 799 works worth Rs 430 crore in Trans-Yamuna areas have been sanctioned to improve basic infrastructure.