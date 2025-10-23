No shortage of buses in Capital: Min

New Delhi: Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday dismissed reports suggesting a shortage of buses in the city, asserting that the capital’s public transport system is functioning smoothly across all routes.

“There is absolutely no shortage of buses in Delhi. The DTC and Cluster services are operating across all routes, ensuring no commuter faces inconvenience,” Singh said. “The Rekha Gupta-led government is fully committed to providing smooth, eco-friendly, and efficient transport services. Minor festive rush cannot be misconstrued as a systemic issue, we are continuously upgrading our fleet, rationalising routes, and improving service frequency for the people of Delhi.”

The Transport Minister clarified that the Delhi Transport Department has been taking proactive steps to enhance commuter convenience and optimise fleet utilisation, particularly during the festive season when travel demand increases.

Currently, Delhi operates a fleet of about 4,000 buses, including CNG, large electric, and 9-meter DEVi electric buses. These collectively serve 426 city routes, 12 NCR routes, and 70 DEVi routes. The fleet is expected to expand to 7,000 buses by next year. A detailed route rationalisation plan, prepared with the help of IIT Delhi, is being implemented to align services with commuter demand and minimise waiting time. Smaller DEVi buses are also being deployed on routes previously served by phased-out CNG buses to improve coverage in residential and peripheral areas.

Singh said the government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership, is committed to strengthening Delhi’s public transport network and promoting green mobility. Construction of new Bus Queue Shelters (BQS) by DTIDCL is also underway to enhance commuter comfort.

“Under CM Rekha Gupta’s guidance, Delhi is moving towards a modern, reliable, and sustainable public transport system,” the Minister added.