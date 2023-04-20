‘No response yet from security agencies’

New Delhi: The authorities at Sadiq Nagar’s The Indian School’ on Thursday said despite receiving two bomb threats since November last year, they continue to await a response from the security agencies about the identity of the perpetrator.



The recent threat was made on April 12 via an email that said there were bombs on the premise, following which the school was evacuated as the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for any explosive substance. The mail was later declared a hoax.

“It has been over a week since the second bomb threat mail was received by us. We have had no response from the security agencies about the identity of perpetrator. The first bomb threat was received in November’22 and remains unresolved to date,” the school authorities said.

They claimed to have made multiple appeals to the agencies.

“There are 3,000 students between the ages of 3 and 18 years and 200 staff members on the campus,” they said, adding that it has become a great challenge to answer questions raised by parents regarding the perpetrator.

They want to know who is behind these threats and why has that person not been found and punished yet, the authorities said.

No immediate reaction was available from the police on the matter.

A similar bomb threat was also received over a phone call by the school authorities in November 2022, which too was later declared a hoax.