No relief for Experion Developers in ED probe

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Saturday refused to halt the investigation by the Economic Offences Wing against Experion Developers Pvt. Ltd. and its co-petitioner in connection with FIR No. 64/2026, registered for alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy under Sections 120B and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Presided over by Justice Girish Kathpalia, the Court declined to grant a stay or any anticipatory protection, citing the early stage of the probe and the need for the authorities to complete their preliminary inquiries. A status report has been ordered to be filed within four weeks, providing updates on the progress of the investigation.

The petitioners remain free to pursue separate legal remedies, but no substantive relief was granted at this stage. The court also highlighted that the ED’s recall application against the CIRP resolution plan is still pending, and noted that the matter involves complex financial and corporate issues that require careful examination. Legal experts observing the case said the decision signals that courts are unlikely to intervene in ongoing investigations.