‘No reason to worry’: CM Rekha Gupta assures Mohalla Clinic staff

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured the Mohalla Clinic staff that they will not lose their jobs amid concerns over a possible overhaul of the system and AAP alleging the dismissal of thousands of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and multi-tasking workers from the clinics.

Addressing the growing apprehension among the workers, Gupta said the existing employees will be given priority under the new healthcare framework being introduced by the Delhi government. “There is no reason to worry. No one will lose their job. In fact, the existing staff will be prioritised in the new system,” Gupta said, addressing fears sparked by reports of restructuring.

The government plans to transition the current Mohalla Clinics into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, aimed at providing integrated primary healthcare services to citizens, officials said.

They said the new model is designed to enhance infrastructure, improve service delivery and expand access to medicines and diagnostics while ensuring continuity of employment for existing workers.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Aam Aadmi Party chief Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the minutes of a meeting issued on May 7 indicated plans to shut down most Mohalla clinics in Delhi. The stated reason, he said, was that Ayushman Arogya Mandirs would be established in their place and wherever an Arogya Mandir is built, there would be no need for a nearby Mohalla Clinic.

Responding to AAP’s allegations, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said the government will not do injustice to anyone and everyone eligible will be included. “There will be a proper process to hire doctors and all eligible candidates can apply. There will be transparency in the selection as we aim to provide the best healthcare to our people.

“All good doctors and healthcare workers will be with us. Everything will be done systematically,” the minister said.

However, according to Bharadwaj, the May 7 statement read that the clinics will remain operational only until the Arogya Mandirs are constructed, after which both clinics and their personnel will be removed.

“They’ve been trying to get a meeting fixed with the chief minister since then. But when they got no response, they were left with no choice but to come in thousands to the CM’s Janata Darbar,” he said.

Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP of going back on its promise. With inputs from agencies