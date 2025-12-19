‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule a must, says CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said while the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule may cause inconvenience to people, it is a collective moral responsibility to ensure that all vehicles are tested and certified for pollution.

Speaking at a public event here, Gupta said no vehicle would be allowed to refuel in the city without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, stressing that strict enforcement is necessary to curb worsening air quality.

“People are facing inconvenience, but every vehicle running in Delhi must operate without causing pollution. It is our collective moral responsibility to ensure our vehicles are PUC-certified,” she said.

She added that strengthening the public transport system is the most effective solution to tackle pollution, and appealed to people to avoid using private vehicles for solo travel. “Carpooling and public transport should be preferred. Improving the transport system is the key to improving air quality,” she said.

Gupta said the government is expanding pollution testing infrastructure in the national capital. While Delhi had very few centres issuing PUC

certificates, automated testing centres are now being set up at Nand Nagri, Burari and Tehkhand, she said.

The chief minister also praised public transport staff, saying drivers play a major role in reducing pollution, and added that officials are working hard to improve the city’s deteriorating environmental situation.

She also announced a Pink Card system would be introduced for women to avoid repeated ticket purchases. “The card itself will serve as an identity card. This facility will be extended to our sisters very soon,” she said.