No public money will be spent on govt & CM glorification: Sachdeva

New Delhi: The BJP government in Delhi, formed after a 27-year gap, has made it clear that public funds will not be used for government self-promotion. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, in a press conference Friday, emphasised that the government’s first day was all about sending a strong message about its commitment to transparency and responsible use of public resources.

Sachdeva said that unlike previous administrations, which he accused of mismanaging funds for self-glorification, the BJP government would not waste any taxpayer money on promoting the Chief Minister, the party, or the government. He pointed to the stark contrast with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration, which spent millions on advertisements during Arvind Kejriwal’s previous swearing-in ceremonies in 2015 and 2020.

For example, during the 2020 formation of the AAP government, Kejriwal’s administration spent ₹4.5 crore per day on government advertisements. In contrast, the BJP government in Delhi did not use a single rupee of public money for its own promotion on the occasion of its oath-taking ceremony. Instead, Sachdeva noted that all advertisements, hoardings, and invitations for the “Developed Delhi” event were entirely funded by the BJP itself.

The Delhi BJP president also criticised the AAP government’s advertisement policy, alleging a lack of transparency and misuse of public funds by the agency handling advertisements under Kejriwal’s leadership.