‘No project left incomplete’: CM Gupta launches Chaupal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a newly constructed ‘Chaupal’ in the Ghonda Assembly constituency on Thursday, reaffirming her government’s commitment to transparent, accountable, and citizen-centric development. The Chaupal, envisioned as a community space rooted in traditional Indian culture, is expected to serve as a vital platform for public dialogue and participatory governance.

Accompanied by Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, and local MLA Ajay Mahawar, the Chief Minister addressed a large gathering of residents, public officials, and social workers. She assured the crowd that all civic demands and infrastructure needs would be addressed on priority, with no project left incomplete.

“This Chaupal will not only foster communication between citizens and the government but will also act as a symbol of grassroots democracy,” CM Gupta said. She emphasized that development proposals put forth by MLAs and MPs will be executed with urgency and dedication.

Following the inauguration, the Chief Minister visited the site earmarked for a Sky U-Turn near the Signature Bridge and reviewed the progress of work along Yamuna Vihar Road. She instructed officials to ensure the timely completion of all pending development projects while adhering strictly to quality standards.

Highlighting the cultural significance of the Chaupal, CM Gupta noted that it reflects India’s heritage of collective decision-making and community engagement. “While Delhi races ahead with digital governance and urban expansion, we must also preserve spaces that encourage human connection and real-time dialogue,” she said.

CM Gupta praised MLA Ajay Mahawar for prioritising public participation and development. She said governance must reflect unity and action, not promises, and called the new Chaupal a symbol of transparency and public welfare.