No perfect murders: Cops solve over 95% murder cases last year

New Delhi: A UPSC aspirant killed in a cylinder explosion in his flat, a dairy owner shot 69 times, and a woman bludgeoned to death in her house -- these were among several “perfect murders” in the city last year.



However, technology-driven policing and sharper forensic analysis helped the police crack these cases and many others, with a remarkable success rate of more than 95 per cent. According to official data shared on Wednesday, the Delhi Police solved 95.32 per cent of the city’s 491 murder cases in 2025.

CCTV cameras, forensic experts, call data records and old-fashioned ground work ensured that none of the killers got away, a senior police officer stated.

According to figures compiled by the police, the national capital recorded 491 murder cases in 2025, down from 504 in 2024 and 506 in 2023.

One of the most striking cases of 2025 involved a 21-year-old forensic science student who believed her academic training and binge-watching crime thrillers could help her commit the perfect murder. According to police, Amrita Chauhan, along with her former boyfriend Sumit Kashyap and an associate, strangled her 32-year-old live-in partner, a UPSC aspirant, inside his north Delhi flat in October.

To erase evidence, oil, ghee and wine were poured on the body. A gas cylinder valve was left open near his head before ignition, making the scene appear like an accidental fire. But forensic experts noticed inconsistencies in burn patterns that did not match a typical explosion. CCTV footage from the neighbourhood then turned the case on its head.

“Following all the leads, the police cracked the case and arrested the accused,” the senior police officer said.

In November, a 55-year-old dairy owner was gunned down near his establishment in south Delhi’s Aya Nagar. Forensic examination later revealed a staggering 69 bullet injuries, pointing to a meticulously planned attack. According to the police, the assailants waited for nearly half an hour before opening fire as the victim arrived. Given the contract killing and suspected gang rivalry, the case was handed over to the Crime Branch.

Investigators traced links to a violent feud stemming from an earlier murder and a long-running property dispute. Later, the police arrested two gang members following an encounter.

In another chilling murder, a woman was found bludgeoned to death with a hammer in her home in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai. The motive initially remained unclear, but CCTV footage again proved decisive. A manhunt was launched and the accused, her estranged husband, was arrested.

The accused, who disguised himself as a sadhu to avoid suspicion while entering his estranged wife’s home, told police that he came to Delhi from Munger in Bihar to kill his wife. According to the data, attempt to murder cases showed a fluctuating trend, rising from 757 cases in 2023 to 898 in 2024 before dipping to 854 cases in 2025. Despite the variation, police solved 98.13 per cent such cases in 2025.

Delhi Police reported high detection rates in 2025: over 98 per cent for attempt-to-murder, 97 per cent for robbery and rape, and 95 per cent for molestation, while snatching and extortion remained challenging, highlighting the impact of technology-driven policing and focused enforcement.