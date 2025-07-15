No nuisance will be tolerated during Kanwar Yatra: CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said no nuisance will be tolerated during Kanwar Yatra, days after glass shards were found scattered along a stretch of the yatra route in Shahdara.

Speaking at an event, Gupta warned against creating any obstacle in the yatra and said that her government is committed to providing facilities to kanwariyas.

“There were glass shards found scattered on a Kanwar Yatra stretch for around 400 metres. No nuisance will be tolerated. If any security hurdle or obstacle is created in Kanwar Yatra, the person will have to answer the government.

“The government will ensure a fully secure and comfortable Kanwar Yatra for Shiv bhakts (devotees). We will give full facilities and welcome kanwariyas,” she said on the sidelines of an event.

An e-rickshaw driver was detained after glass panels being transported on his vehicle shattered and got scattered along a stretch of the Kanwar Yatra route in Delhi’s Shahdara, police said on Sunday.

The e-rickshaw was carrying 19 glass panels from Shalimar Garden in Uttar Pradesh to Seelampur in Delhi when it was allegedly hit from behind between Chintamani Chowk and Jhilmil Metro station, they said.