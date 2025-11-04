No nominations filed on 1st day

new delhi: No nominations were filed on the first day of the nomination process on Monday for the MCD bypolls in 12 wards.

None of the main parties -- BJP, AAP and Congress -- have announced their candidates for the November 30 byelections so far.

The last date of filing of nominations is November 10, and the scrutiny of papers will take place on November 12. The last date of withdrawal of nomination is November 15.

According to official data shared by the State Election Commission, no nominations were filed on the first day. The BJP, which is currently in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), has asserted it will sweep the bypolls. The party held nine of the 12 wards earlier, and the remaining three were represented by AAP councillors.

The bypolls are being held to choose councillors for Mundka, Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka-B, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar-A, Dakshin Puri, Greater Kailash and Vinod Nagar wards.

Rekha Gupta represented the Shalimar Bagh-B ward, and she relinquished it after winning the Assembly polls earlier this year and became Delhi’s chief minister.

Dwarka-B ward was vacated by the BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat after getting elected as MP from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

The remaining wards were vacated after the sitting councillors from the BJP and AAP became MLAs following the assembly polls in February this year.