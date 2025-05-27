No need to panic: CM Rekha Gupta on rising COVID cases

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said there is no need to panic about COVID-19 cases, even as she asserted that the hospitals were fully prepared to tackle if the number rises.

According to official figures, Delhi has 104 cases of the resurgent virus.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, she said, “We have details of the COVID-19 cases. Our hospitals have all the facilities. We have also issued an advisory.”

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh stated that 23 COVID cases were reported till Thursday, mostly by private labs. Authorities are verifying

travel history.

He assured the public there is no cause for panic, as the variant shows mild, flu-like symptoms.