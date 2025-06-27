No more discrimination in development: Water minister

New Delhi: Delhi Water minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Wednesday visited the Nabi Karim area of Ballimaran Assembly Constituency, pledging an end to religious discrimination in civic services and promising equal access to essential amenities for all residents.

During the inspection of local drainage and water supply systems, the minister said families in Ramnagar, Bagichi Raghunath, and Bhadbhuje Wali Gali were denied basic facilities for years due to their religion. “This kind of selective and prejudiced approach has no place in today’s Delhi,” he stated. “Every citizen, regardless of their faith, will now get equal rights and services.”

Criticizing past administrations, including the former Cabinet Minister and current MLA from Ballimaran, Parvesh alleged that development was deliberately skewed. “One section received all the benefits, while vast areas were left behind. Development is a right, not a political reward,” he said.

Highlighting long-standing neglect in minority-dominated localities, the Minister announced the prioritisation of sewer upgrades in narrow lanes like Bhadbhuje Wali Gali, where open drains have raised major health concerns. “No citizen should be forced to live amidst sewage. This is about dignity,” he added. Parvesh also flagged the issue of illegal water connections issued during the previous government’s tenure, calling for a thorough review. “We will regularise what is justified and act against what isn’t — all with full transparency,” he assured.

Framing the BJP-led government as one of justice over appeasement, he concluded, “The era of vote-bank politics is over. We are committed to fairness, respect, and equal opportunity for every resident of Delhi.”