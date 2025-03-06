No mediator needed, come to me directly: CM to home guards

New Delhi: In a bid to address the concerns of home guards in the Capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday assured them that they could directly approach her with their grievances, eliminating the need for any intermediary. Meeting a group of home guards at her residence, Gupta listened to their issues and promised swift action to resolve their complaints.

During the interaction, the home guards raised concerns over salary delays, with some claiming they had not been paid for the past five months. Those deployed as bus marshals in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses for women’s safety reported even longer payment delays,

with some stating that their last salary was received before Diwali last year.

Responding to their grievances, CM Gupta made it clear that no third party was required for communication. “If somebody wants to talk, then come directly to me. No one requires any kind of mediator,” she asserted, reassuring them that their voices would be heard and their issues addressed.

The Chief Minister emphasised that ensuring the welfare of citizens, especially those serving in crucial public roles, was her government’s top priority. She expressed deep appreciation for the home guards’ dedication and commitment to maintaining safety and security in Delhi.

“My heart is extremely happy to meet the family members who came to my residence from every corner of Delhi,” Gupta wrote in a Hindi post on X. “I listened to their problems carefully and assured them of solutions. This selfless love, blessings, and support of the people of Delhi are my strength and inspiration.”

She assured the home guards that immediate steps would be taken to resolve their salary concerns and that her administration was committed to protecting their interests.

Gupta’s assurance reflects her government’s broader approach of maintaining direct engagement with the people. Since taking office, she has emphasised a governance style that prioritises accessibility and responsiveness. By encouraging direct communication, she seeks to eliminate bureaucratic delays and ensure that issues faced by citizens, particularly essential service workers like home guards, are promptly addressed.

The meeting at her residence served as a reminder of the challenges faced by those on the ground, ensuring that their concerns are not just heard but acted upon.