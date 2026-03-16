No LPG shortage: Sirsa

New Delhi: Delhi Food Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday said there is no shortage of LPG in the capital and warned of strict action against hoarding or panic-mongering.

He said the government is closely monitoring supplies, with around 70 joint teams comprising police, Weights and Measures, and Food and Supplies officials deployed to check stocks and prevent unfair practices.

Sirsa said global supply disruptions in the Gulf region had caused temporary tightness in markets, but the situation in Delhi remains under control.

He added that the sale of commercial LPG cylinders has begun as per directions from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, with about 1,800 cylinders being supplied daily on a priority basis to essential sectors such as hospitals, schools,

restaurants and dairies.