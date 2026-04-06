No LPG sales from godowns: Govt

New Delhi: In a strong move to curb irregularities and ensure smooth LPG distribution, the Delhi government has imposed a strict ban on the sale of LPG cylinders directly from godowns, while simultaneously expanding access to 5-kg cylinders across the city to ease consumer demand.



Announcing the measures, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government is focused on making the LPG supply system more transparent, efficient, and accessible, particularly for vulnerable sections such as migrant workers. “LPG supply in Delhi is fully stable and under control,” she said, urging residents not to panic and to rely on the existing home delivery system.

Under the new directive, Oil Marketing Companies have instructed all distributors that selling cylinders from storage godowns is illegal and will invite strict action. The step aims to prevent hoarding, black marketing, and unauthorised sales.

To improve accessibility, 5-kg LPG cylinders are now widely available at gas agencies across Delhi. These smaller cylinders can be purchased with a valid ID, without the need for address verification, making them especially useful for migrant workers and temporary residents. Additionally, 11 help desks have been set up at select HPCL outlets to guide consumers on nearby distributors and services.

Officials said supply remains steady, supported by efficient delivery systems. Data from April 4 shows that 1,14,679 LPG bookings were recorded, while 1,31,335 cylinders were delivered, indicating that pending demand is being cleared. The average delivery time currently stands at 4.24 days.

The government has also intensified enforcement to tackle illegal activities. Delhi Police carried out raids at 17 locations, and the Food and Supplies Department inspected 76 gas agencies and storage points across the city.

A dedicated control room has been made operational to receive complaints related to hoarding and black marketing. Residents can report issues via helpline numbers, with authorities assuring prompt action and confidentiality.

Reiterating the government’s stance, Gupta said, “Citizens should stay calm, avoid rumours, and cooperate with the administration while relying on the established

delivery system.”