No ‘jagran’ in Kalkaji mandir without permission: HC

The Delhi High Court has ordered that no “jagran” or a similar event without its permission shall be held in the Kalkaji mandir where a 45-year-old woman died recently when a stage set up for a religious function collapsed.

Justice Prathiba M Singh observed that the temple is under the full management and control of an administrator appointed by the high court and its premises is for the use of the public and no individual or entity can exercise exclusive control on any part of it.

“No jagran shall be held or any other similar events would be permitted in the Kalkaji mandir. If any organisation wishes to hold any jagran or similar religious programme, such organisation may approach the court for seeking permission by way of an application,” the judge said in a recent order.

“The learned administrator having been appointed and given full management and control, any event that has to be organised would require permission. Without the same, no programme shall be organised within the mandir precincts,” the court said.

In the order, the court took into account the “recent unfortunate jagran incident” that occurred in the intervening night of January

27 and 28 and sought a status report in relation to the probe, which is to be conducted expeditiously.