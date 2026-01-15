No injuries as blaze erupts at MP Ravi Shankar Prasad’s residence

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the official residence of BJP Member of Parliament Ravi Shankar Prasad in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Police said they were alerted to the incident through a PCR call received at the Chanakyapuri police station. The blaze was brought under control swiftly and no injuries were reported.

Sources in the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said three fire tenders were rushed to the spot after an emergency call was received at around 8.05 am. The call initially reported a fire at bungalow number 2 on Mother Teresa Crescent Road in Chanakyapuri. However, fire officials later clarified that the incident had actually occurred at bungalow number 21, the official residence of Prasad, the MP from Patna Sahib.

Firefighters managed to douse the flames within minutes, and the situation was declared under control by about 8.35 am. “Prima facie, it appears that the fire broke out in a bedroom before spreading,” a DFS official said.

Crime and forensic teams have since been asked to examine the site to determine the exact cause of the fire.

There was no immediate confirmation on the extent of damage to the property, and officials said further details would emerge after the forensic assessment is completed.

The incident comes months after a major fire broke out in October last year at Brahmaputra Apartments on Baba Kharak Singh Marg in New Delhi, where flats have been allotted to several Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members.

That fire had left at least three people injured, according to residents at the time.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs later said the Brahmaputra Apartments fire had reportedly been triggered by firecrackers set off by children. Officials said Wednesday’s incident underlines the importance of regular fire safety checks, even in high-security residential areas.