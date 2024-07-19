‘No impact on academic calendar despite CUET-UG result delay’

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia University’s Officiating Vice Chancellor, Prof. Shakeel Ahmad, addressed concerns over delays in the CUET-UG results during a meeting with deans on Thursday. He said, “We have been assured that re-tests will be conducted by NTA within this month and hopefully results will be out by the first week of August.”



“In the meeting, deans have reached a decision considering last year’s delayed CUET-UG results affecting the admission process. This year, despite the slight delay in admissions, our academic calendar remains unaffected,” Prof. Shakeel Ahmad elaborated.

The CUET results, crucial for admissions to 15 undergraduate and five master’s programs at Jamia Millia Islamia, have been awaited amidst nationwide uncertainty over exam result schedules.

He further mentioned that their exams and admission will be conducted under

schedule.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced re-tests for more than 1,000 CUET-UG candidates on July 19 following complaints, complicating the already delayed result scenario.

Earlier expectations for CUET results by June 30 have been dashed, amid similar controversies affecting exams like NEET-UG and UGC-NET amid allegations of paper leaks.

An official at the veracity said, “we remain committed to conducting admissions promptly despite setbacks, ensuring minimal disruption to academic timelines.”