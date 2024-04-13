‘No impact of Kejriwal’s arrest on LS polls; lotus will bloom in Assembly elections also’

New Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj, BJP candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Friday claimed there will be no impact of Chief Minister Kejriwal’s arrest on the elections as the “Vastu shastra” of the city is in favour of her party and the lotus will also bloom in the 2025 Assembly polls.

Swaraj, daughter of late Delhi chief minister and former external affairs affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, also accused Kejriwal of “orchestrating” the situation to gain sympathy before the Lok Sabha polls.

The Delhi chief minister is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21. “You will see in 2025 that lotus will bloom in Delhi. There will be only one impact (of Kejriwal’s arrest on the polls) — abki bar 400 paar, fir ek baar Modi Sarkar,” Swaraj asserted.

The AAP has accused the BJP of trying to finish it before the Lok Sabha polls. Citing a recent high court’s order, Swaraj said Kejriwal is a very seasoned politician.

The chief minister knew that the polls were around the corner that’s why he orchestrated this situation and wanted to be arrested around this time in order to create a false narrative of sympathy, she claimed.

Swaraj is making her electoral debut by contesting against Aam Aadmi Party leader Somnath Bharti. The party fielded her, dropping two-time sitting MP and Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi.

The BJP leader asserted the saffron party will make inroads to the national capital’s power seat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly polls, ending the back-to-back victory of the Kejriwal-led AAP in the previous two Assembly elections.

In reference to the 2025 Assembly polls, she said, “You will see 25 ka vastu hai. I am telling you people in Delhi are very much fed up with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s corruption...

“On one hand, he (Kejriwal) swore to his children that he will never forge an alliance with Congress, but now he has taken a 180 degrees U-turn and become an ally of Congress. This shows his children had no value,” she said, alleging that the party is riddled with corruption and it has “eroded the credibility” of the chief minister.

The AAP and the Congress are members of the INDIA bloc and will be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together in Delhi in a 4-3 seat sharing arrangement.

The BJP has remained out of power in Delhi for over two decades. The party last formed its government in the national capital in 1998 with Sushma Swaraj as the chief minister.