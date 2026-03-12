No fuel shortage: Govt

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday clarified that there is no shortage of LPG, petrol, diesel or piped natural gas (PNG) in the national capital and urged residents not to panic over rumours circulating about fuel supplies.

A review meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary of Delhi was held with officials from the Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Delhi Police, the Revenue Department, Indraprastha Gas Limited and oil marketing companies to assess the situation. Officials informed the meeting that fuel supply chains remain stable despite speculation linked to tensions in West Asia. According to the companies, petrol, diesel and domestic LPG stocks in Delhi are sufficient and deliveries are continuing normally.

Authorities also noted that LPG cylinders are being delivered within two to three days of booking, although the booking interval has been revised

from 21 to 25 days.