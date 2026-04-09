No forced purchases, fee hike cap at 7.23%, uniform rule set

Noida: Private schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar will no longer be allowed to compel students to purchase books, uniforms, shoes or other materials from specific vendors, and must cap fee hikes at 7.23 per cent for the 2026–27 academic session, according to an official statement issued after a key meeting of the District Fee Regulatory Committee.



The decisions were taken at a review meeting chaired by District Magistrate Medha Roopam on Tuesday, under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Self-Financed Independent Schools Act, 2018.

Authorities directed schools to promote the use of NCERT books and refrain from frequently changing prescribed textbooks. Institutions have also been barred from altering school uniforms within a continuous period of five academic years without prior approval from the committee.

The administration has mandated that all schools upload details of any proposed fee hikes on their official websites to ensure transparency. The approved fee increase formula—Consumer Price Index plus 5 per cent—has been calculated at 7.23 per cent for the upcoming academic session.

To address grievances, the committee has issued a dedicated email ID for parents and stakeholders to report violations related to fee hikes or other irregularities.

“Strict penalties have been outlined for non-compliance. Schools may face a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh and refund of excess fees for the first violation, Rs 5 lakh for the second, and possible withdrawal of recognition for repeated offences,” said Rahul Pawar, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA).

Additionally, schools with swimming pools must obtain mandatory permissions and ensure proper staffing. Authorities warned that strict action will be taken against institutions failing to comply.