‘No fee increase for now’, says Sood after HC relief

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday termed the Delhi High Court’s interim order in the school fee regulation matter as a relief for parents, asserting that private schools will not be permitted to hike fees for the upcoming academic session until further directions.



A division bench comprising Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia deferred the implementation of the Delhi government’s February 1 notification mandating private unaided schools to constitute School-Level Fee Regulation Committees (SLFRCs). The court observed that since petitions challenging the notification are pending, it would be appropriate to keep the formation of these committees in abeyance. The matter is scheduled for final hearing on March 12, 2026.

In its interim order, the bench clarified that during the pendency of the case, schools may continue to charge the same fee structure as applicable in the previous academic year for 2026–27. The order came in response to pleas filed by various school associations seeking a stay on the government’s directive, which had required schools to establish SLFRCs within 10 days.

Reacting to the development, Sood said the court’s directions effectively restrain schools from imposing any enhanced fees at this stage. “Only the fee applicable in the last academic year can be collected,” he said, adding that the government would ensure strict compliance with the order.

The minister further stated that the court has preserved the government’s authority to examine cases of alleged overcharging for the 2025–26 academic session. According to him, the Directorate of Education (DoE) will scrutinise complaints related to excessive fee collection and take action in accordance with the law after March 12, subject to the final outcome of the case.

Sood emphasised that the interim order does not grant schools any permanent right to revise fees. He noted that any unreasonable or inflated charges found during scrutiny could be regulated as per legal provisions, including possible adjustment or refund.

The Education Minister also alleged that past efforts to regulate school fees were delayed due to what he described as a nexus involving the Aam Aadmi Party, certain NGOs and sections of private school managements.