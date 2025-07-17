No extra seats in Delhi Univ’s North Campus colleges; flexibility only in language courses

New Delhi: Delhi University will not offer additional seat allotments in its North Campus colleges during the upcoming rounds of undergraduate admissions.

The decision comes in view of minimal withdrawals and limited student movement in these high-demand institutions.

However, minor flexibility may be allowed in language courses in some North Campus colleges, depending on the availability and demand patterns observed in those specific programmes.

In contrast, extra allocation capacities have been planned for other DU colleges, especially evening colleges and those located outside the North Campus. These institutions typically see higher withdrawal rates, making it feasible to accommodate more students in subsequent rounds.

“The trend shows very little movement in North Campus colleges after the first round, so we are not extending additional allotments there. But in other colleges, we’ve kept slots open for extra allocation under all categories, similar to last year,” a senior official involved in the admissions process said.

The first round of allocations under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is scheduled to be released on July 19. The preference change window based on simulated ranks has already been opened, allowing candidates to make final adjustments before seat locking.

This year, DU has seen a record response, with over 3.05 lakh registrations for 71,642 undergraduate seats in 79 programmes across 69 colleges and departments. Of these, 2.39 lakh candidates submitted their preferences, generating over 1.68 crore unique college-programme combinations. The average number of preferences submitted per candidate stood at 83, with one candidate listing as many as 1,414 options.

BCom (Hons), BCom, and BA (Hons) English emerged as the most preferred programmes. SRCC, Hindu College, and Hansraj College attracted the highest number of first-preference applications.

The university has advised applicants to finalise their choices carefully, as the upcoming lists will be competitive, particularly for top-ranked colleges and programmes.