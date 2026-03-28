‘No extra burden on Delhiites’: CM Gupta promises relief

New Delhi: Delhi government is working in coordination with the Centre to ensure that no additional burden emerging from global circumstances falls on residents, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

Gupta was part of the high-level meeting of states and Union Territories chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, where discussions focused on maintaining economic momentum and ensuring uninterrupted access to essential resources amid global challenges.

“With the unbreakable spirit of ‘Team India’, under the guidance of the prime minister, we are fully committed to ensuring that no additional burden of global circumstances falls on common citizens,” Gupta said in an X post in Hindi.

She said the Delhi government, in coordination with the Centre, is fully prepared to provide continuous convenience and maintain smooth arrangements for citizens.

“In the current global scenario, maintaining the country’s economic dynamism and ensuring uninterrupted availability of essential resources is our shared priority,” Gupta said.

She said the Centre has taken “effective and far-reaching steps” to strengthen supply chains, keeping public interest at the forefront, and these measures are helping India remain resilient despite external uncertainties.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a virtual meeting with chief ministers and lieutenant governors to discuss preparedness amid the “dynamic” global situation arising out of the West Asia conflict.

He said the situation necessitates continuous monitoring and adaptive strategies, and called for constant communication between the Centre and the states, along with timely sharing of information and joint decision-making, so that the responses are swift and well-aligned.