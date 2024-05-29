No electricity connection in Yamuna City without approval of YEIDA: CEO

Greater Noida: In an effort to prevent the unauthorised construction of residential and commercial properties near the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has issued an order stating that no electricity connections will be granted in Yamuna City without a no-objection certificate from the Yamuna authority.



The YEIDA’s Yamuna city area expands till Agra under the notified area of Yamuna Authority. With an international airport coming up in vicinity, the colonisers are developing illegal colonies in the area.

While keeping a close watch on such constructions, YEIDA has issued notices to over a hundred colonisers in Dankaur, Jewar, Tappal, Janjhar, Mathura, Agra, and nearby regions. On several occasions, the authority has also bulldozed the illegal constructions on the land.

However, YEIDA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Arun Vir Singh has said that electricity connection will not be given in Yamuna City without the permission of the authority.

“With the Noida International Airport being built in Jewar, illegal construction is increasing rapidly. Every effort is being made to stop this. Wherever information about illegal construction is received, actions are taken against the colonisers,” said Singh.

The officer said that whoever requires a new electricity connection for house or company must take an NOC from Yamuna Authority. “Without the permission of the CEO, no electricity connection will be available to any company or house,” the CEO said.

The officer further said that the local police has also been asked to be more vigilant and keep a watch on any illegal colonies getting developed in their areas. “People should refrain from investing in such colonies which may offer land on cheaper rates. They must check with the authority about the builder and project. The authority is not responsible if any person invests in illegally built colonies and buildings,” YEIDA CEO Singh said.