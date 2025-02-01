No difference between PM Modi, Kejriwal; both are cowards & corrupt, says Priyanka

New Delhi: Launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said there was no difference between the two as both were “cowards and corrupt”.

Addressing a public meeting at Mustafabad, Priyanka Gandhi said while Modi kept blaming India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Kejriwal blamed Modi. However, neither took any responsibility. The BJP’s politics has always been one of creating divisions, she said in the constituency, which had been hit by riots in 2020.

The Congress general secretary said that while AAP leaders talked about Modi’s ‘Rajmahal’ and BJP leaders about Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’, none of them spoke about the real issues of the people. The issues being discussed by the BJP and AAP are who indulged in corruption and who built a bigger ‘mahal’, she said.

“Think who is talking about your issues. Are these your issues? Who is making allegations against whom? Who understands your pain? They are trying to divide people. Someone says ‘I was insulted’ while another says someone else was insulted,” she said.

Someone is trying to divide Hindus and Muslims but they are not talking about roads, clean water, children’s education, strengthening businesses and employment, Priyanka Gandhi said. “You know under what circumstances AAP was formed and Kejriwal ji rose as a leader — by talking against corruption. Now, what is the difference between him and Modi?” she asked. The prime minister says Nehru is to be blamed for everything and takes no responsibility, Priyanka Gandhi alleged and claimed that Modi never said what he did in the last 10 years.

“He (Modi) talks about what happened under Congress governments of the past. Kejriwal ji blames Modi ji. Modi ji has found Nehru ji and Kejriwal ji has found Modi ji but who is working for the people and taking responsibility?” she asked.