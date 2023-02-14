‘No dearth of talent in govt school students’

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacted with 45 students who secured above the 98 percentile in JEE (Mains). The Minister congratulated the students and motivated them to prepare better for the upcoming board exams and the JEE (Advanced) paper, which will be held soon.



Among them, 45 students were also students of Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence (ASoSEs) — the first batch of the school. “It is a matter of great pride that the first batch of ASoSEs has also performed brilliantly; 109 out of 253 children have qualified JEE Mains,” Deputy CM added.

“Students in our schools come from varied socio-economic backgrounds. They have seen the hardest time in their lives financially and emotionally but they are hard-working and determined. They have proved that there is no dearth of talent in Delhi government school students,” Sisodia said.

Out of the 45 students who scored above 98 percentile in JEE Mains, two have secured 99.98 percentile, the Education Department said.

The Minister further said that the government’s aim is to provide facilities to students so that they do not have to go to Kota or any other city to prepare for competitive exams. Last year, 496 students of the Delhi government schools qualified for Mains and thereafter 74 cleared the advanced round.

The Minister added that, if a student goes out to attend the coaching in preparation for the IIT-JEE exams, he/she has to spend lakhs of rupees, which many parents cannot afford. However, the government is making those coaching available for them for free. The preparation classes are provided in online as well as offline mode which helps students connect with experts across the country and prepare well. The libraries in government schools have been upgraded with high-quality preparatory books for students and more books are regularly added as per the demand of the students appearing for the exams.

The concept of ‘Reading Room’ has started in schools where students can stay back till 8 pm and prepare for the competitions. The reading room has been facilitated with computers for research, high-end books from renowned authors for students.