No criminality can be attributed to Khalid, his counsel tells Delhi court

NEW DELHI: Senior advocate Trideep Pais, representing former JNU student Umar Khalid, told a Delhi court on Tuesday that no criminality could be attributed to his client in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case under the UAPA.

Arguing against the framing of charges, Pais said Khalid was merely a member of a WhatsApp group and sent no messages. He questioned the credibility of protected witnesses and noted that Khalid was not present at the alleged December 2019

conspiracy meeting.