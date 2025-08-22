No construction within 20-km radius of Jewar Airport without NOC: Admin

NOIDA: Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has barred all construction within a 20-km radius of Noida International Airport without prior no-objection certificate (NOC), warning of strict action

against violators.

At a review meeting, District Magistrate Medha Roopam stressed cleanliness, waterlogging prevention and measures to control birds, stray animals, drones and lasers to ensure safe aircraft operations. She directed officials to strengthen disaster management, medical and firefighting preparedness, and improve coordination between airport committees and agencies.