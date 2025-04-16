No ban on CNG autos: Minister

New Delhi: Amid rising speculation over the future of CNG-powered autorickshaws in Delhi, Transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday firmly refuted claims suggesting that all existing autos would be replaced by electric vehicles. Calling the reports “entirely unfounded rumours,”

Singh said the government has no such plan to halt or phase out CNG autorickshaws abruptly.

“There is absolutely no truth to the claim that autorickshaws will be stopped in Delhi,” Singh told reporters. “Our government is committed to strengthening public transport

and making it more inclusive, not causing disruption to livelihoods.” The minister’s comments come at a time when Delhi’s new EV Policy is under active development. Last week, the transport department confirmed that the existing EV policy remains operational until the updated version is finalised.