NMRC unveils restaurant inside Aqua Line coach

NOIDA: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has launched a unique dining experience by opening a restaurant inside a metro coach on the Aqua Line connecting Noida with Greater Noida.



The innovative dining experience is available at the Sector-137 metro station in Noida, where patrons can have their meals while seated inside a metro coach. According to NMRC officials, the restaurant’s seating arrangement mirrors that of a typical metro coach and can accommodate over 100 diners simultaneously.

“Metro coach restaurant will be formally inaugurated on April 19. Currently, the employees are being trained here and food orders from the visiting customers are also being taken. Booking of metro coaches for weddings and birthdays will be done after April 20,” said a senior NMRC officer.

Additionally, home delivery services will also be offered by the restaurant. While the coach’s decoration remains unchanged, a table has been placed in the center for dining purposes. Sofas have also been placed in the covered area outside the coach. The restaurant will be open from 11:30 am to 12 midnight, and it has been leased to an agency on a nine-year contract.

Commuters who visited the restaurant expressed their excitement, with many capturing selfies and photographs. “I reside in a nearby

sector and frequently use the metro from Sector 137. Once it is officially opened, I plan to visit the restaurant with my family and intend to celebrate my birthday party here on May 2,” stated Nimisha Mehta, a commuter.