NMRC to lease shops at seven Aqua Line stations

Noida: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has launched an initiative to lease commercial spaces at seven stations on the Aqua Line, aiming to boost business prospects and improve passenger facilities. This initiative intends to create jobs while making use of vacant metro infrastructure.

Officials have confirmed that commercial spaces, varying from 33 square metres to 1,530 square metres, are being offered at multiple stations including Sector-51, Sector-76, Sector-81, Sector-83, Sector Alpha One, Depot Station, and the Greno Authority Office Metro Station in Greater Noida. The Sector-51 and Sector-76 stations offer 33 square metre spaces, whilst Sector-83 station provides spaces of 226 sq.m, 610 sq.m, 845 sq.m, and 1,530 sq.m across different levels. A 106 sq.m space is also available at the Depot Metro Station.

A senior NMRC official said that these commercial establishments will cater to passengers’ essential needs by offering ready-to-eat foods, beverages, hygiene items, mobile accessories and other daily necessities.

“The last date for bid submission is May 15 with an initial contract duration of five years, which can be extended to three-year subject to performance evaluation. Selected vendors must complete renovation and interior work of the allocated spaces using their own funds within 60 days after receiving possession. The premises will be given on licence basis” the official said. NMRC is also offering kiosks between 7 to 10 square metres for small vendors. Space allocations of up to 5 square metres have been designated for vending machines.

The spaces are priced between Rs 280 to Rs 2,400 per sqm monthly, based on station location. The Aqua Line metro, operated by NMRC, connects Sector 51 in Noida to the Depot station in Greater Noida.