NMRC launches ticket vending machines

Noida: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on completing it’s 10-year service to the city, launched Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) at all metro stations. The inauguration was conducted by NMRC managing director, Lokesh M, as part of the organisation’s 10th Foundation Day celebrations.

According to officials, the new TVMs offer efficient, streamlined ticketing solutions to reduce queuing time at counters. These cashless machines dispense QR-coded tickets for single journeys, return trips and group travel through UPI payments, catering to a broad spectrum of passengers.

“NMRC intends to expand its digital and automated systems throughout the network, supporting its commitment to deliver premier facilities for commuters. The TVM implementation represents significant progress towards achieving a fully automated, user-friendly transit system,” stated Lokesh M.

“The introduction of TVMs during NMRC’s 10th Foundation Day demonstrates the organisation’s ongoing commitment to service enhancement. The corporation aims to further modernise its infrastructure through additional digital solutions, working towards establishing a world-class metro system,” the officer further said.

The passenger-friendly system features strategically placed TVMs to prevent overcrowding at station counters. Following payment completion, the machines print QR paper tickets identical to those issued at counters.

The cashless nature of these TVMs eliminates issues related to cash handling and change distribution, whilst incorporating future smart card recharge capabilities. The initiative has seen 88 ATMs installed across 21 Aqua line stations, distributed according to passenger volume. Sector-51 station houses 15 machines, whilst Pari Chowk and Knowledge Park-II stations each feature eight ATMs. At present nearly 60,000 people travels through

Aqua Line daily.