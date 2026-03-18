Nitin Nabin arrives in Delhi, welcomed by CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday welcomed Nitin Nabin at the Delhi Airport during his first visit to the national capital after being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar. Senior BJP leaders and workers were present at the reception.



Gupta congratulated Nabin and expressed confidence in his leadership, saying his presence in Parliament would strengthen public welfare and national interest. She said his experience and political acumen would contribute meaningfully to legislative work.

Nabin’s visit is expected to include organisational meetings with party leaders to strengthen coordination between the central leadership and state units.