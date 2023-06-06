NIRF ranking: Miranda House retains top spot among colleges

New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) saw a marginal improvement in the Union Ministry of Education’s National Institutional Ranking Framework announced on Monday as it climbed two spots to attain the 11th rank among universities.



In the overall rankings as well, DU’s position improved to 22 from 23 last year.

The eighth edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was announced by Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Monday.

As per the NIRF, the DU is ranked behind the city-based Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia, which retained the second and third positions respectively under the university category.

Last year, the university was ranked 13th, while in 2021, it stood at the 12th spot. It was ranked 11th in 2020, 13th in 2019 and seventh in the university category in 2018.

The rankings have been done in various categories like overall, universities, colleges and research institutions among others.

Five DU colleges were among the top 10 colleges in the NIRF rankings with Miranda House bagging the top spot for the seventh consecutive year.

The DU’s Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College was ranked above Lady Shri Ram College and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and was among the top 10 colleges in the country.

In its overall ranking, the DU climbed to the 22nd rank. In 2021, it was ranked 19th, while in 2020 and 2019, it was ranked 18th and 20th respectively. In 2018, it bagged the 14th rank.

Five DU colleges were among the top 10 colleges in the country this year, with the Miranda House and the Hindu College retaining their rankings and bagging the top two spots. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, which was ranked seventh last year, climbed a spot to bag the sixth position.

Kirori Mal College (KMC) and Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) were also among the top 10 colleges. Last year, LSR secured the fifth spot while KMC was ranked 10th.

SRCC bagged the 11th spot while Hans Raj College, Sri Venkateswara College and St Stephen’s bagged the 12th, 13th and 14th spots respectively.

Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday said the varsity had progressed from 83rd rank in 2016 to third rank in 2022 in the NIRF rankings, and attributed the achievement to improved perception about the university with regard to teaching and research.

In the eighth edition of NIRF rankings announced earlier in the day, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) retained the third position in the ‘universities’ category. In 2021, it had bagged the sixth spot. In the overall category, the varsity bagged the 12th spot.

“I am very happy that JMI once again figures among top three universities of the country. We have been consistent on our mettle making efforts to improve the quality of teaching, learning and research in the university. In NIRF rankings, we have progressed from 83rd rank in 2016 to third rank in 2022, and we have retained it this year too,” said Akhtar.

She hoped that in coming years, the university will further improve its performance on all parameters.

The vice-chancellor said this remarkable achievement was possible because of the relevant, focused and meticulous research of highest quality and teaching by the dedicated and devoted faculty members of the university, and also the hard work put in by the non-teaching staff of the university.

She also attributed the achievement to improved perception about the university with regard to teaching, placements, research, among others.

The university has become one of the most sought after institutions by the students, and the increase in the number of applications is a testimony to it, she said.