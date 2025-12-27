Ninjas Electric to establish EV unit near Jewar Airport

NOIDA: Ninjas Electric has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) for the allotment of a 20,000 square metre mega-facility plot in Sector 8D. Aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and the national push towards strengthening EV infrastructure, the new facility will serve as a key hub for Ninjas Electric’s expansion in advanced EV technologies and renewable energy storage solutions.

Strategically located near the upcoming Noida International Airport, the Sector 8D site is part of an emerging EV manufacturing cluster offering strong logistics and connectivity advantages.

The LOI was formally handed over by YEIDA Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh to Ninjas Electric Managing Director Vineet Gupta. Senior officials from YEIDA, including Additional CEO Shailendra Bhatia, along with company representatives, were present during the ceremony.

The facility will manufacture onboard EV chargers and solar power banks for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and light commercial vehicles, focusing on robust, high-IP chargers. With an investment of ₹169 crore, the project aligns with India’s green energy policies and will create significant local employment.