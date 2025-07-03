Nine-member panel to chart roadmap for Atal canteens

New Delhi: The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has formed a nine-member committee to explore ways to set up 100 Atal Canteens that would provide affordable meals to dwellers of slum clusters in the national capital. The panel has been tasked with carrying out a detailed study and recommending the most practical and effective strategies for implementing the Atal Canteen initiative, stated an official order issued last month.

It has also been asked to consult stakeholders, coordinate with relevant departments, and conduct field visits, if needed, to ensure the plan is feasible and meets its intended goals.

The committee comprises officials including an administrator, principal director, chief and superintending engineers, and junior staff. Atal Canteens aim to offer affordable, nutritious meals to residents of slum clusters. Announced in the 2025–26 Delhi Budget, the Rs 100 crore scheme will see 100 canteens established citywide to mark Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth centenary.