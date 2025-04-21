Nine apprehended in killing of 17-year-old teen in Seelampur

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested seven individuals, including two women and apprehended two juveniles for the murder of a 17-year-old teenager in Northeast Delhi’s New Seelampur.

The deceased was identified as Kunal (17), a resident of New Seelampur, Delhi.

According to the police, the arrests come in the wake of the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy, Kunal, in the J-Block area of Jhuggi, Seelampur. The incident occurred on the evening of April 17, when police received information at approximately 7:38 pm about a stabbing.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found that the victim had already been transported to JPC Hospital by his family, where he was declared brought dead. A case was registered under Sections 103(1)/3(5) at the Seelampur Police Station, prompting the launch of a thorough investigation.

Due to the gravity of the crime, the Operations Wing of the North-East District Police joined forces with the local police. Multiple teams were formed and deployed across Delhi and neighbouring regions to trace the accused.

The breakthrough came on April 18, when police arrested 19-year-old Zikra, daughter of Sameer, from New Seelampur.

Subsequent raids were conducted across Delhi NCR and parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad, and Amroha.

Based on technical surveillance and manual intelligence, eight more individuals were apprehended on Sunday.

The arrested include Sahil (18), Sohaib (35), Nafish (32), Aneesh (19), Zahida (42), and Vikas (29), along with two juveniles aged 17 and 15.

Investigations revealed that Zikra, Sahil, and the two juveniles had conspired to attack Kunal. It was established that Sahil had an old rivalry with the victim, which ultimately led to the brutal assault.

On the evening of April 17, the group allegedly captured and stabbed Kunal multiple times, leading to his death.

The remaining accused were found to have played key roles in helping the main culprits escape and avoid capture.

Police confirmed that they harboured and assisted the attackers in hiding following the incident.

Authorities are now working to recover the weapons used in the murder. Further investigation into the case remains ongoing.