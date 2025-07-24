Nihal Vihar: Wife held for fatally stabbing husband

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man was murdered at his residence in Outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area, leading to the arrest of his 25-year-old wife.

Police were alerted via a PCR call to Nihal Vihar Police Station on July 20 around 4:15 PM, following an MLC from SGM Hospital, where the victim was brought unconscious by his brother, Zafar Hussain. Doctors declared him brought dead. Initial examination revealed superficial injuries on his abdomen. The wife claimed the wounds were self-inflicted and alleged he had taken unknown pills before collapsing. At their RZH Block residence, police found the house cleaned and recovered a knife. The wife later confessed to the stabbing; motive remains unclear as forensic and domestic inquiries continue.