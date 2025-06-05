Night safari, joint entry with Purana Qila planned at Zoo

NEW DELHI: Visitors may soon enjoy night safaris and explore both the Delhi Zoo and Purana Qila with a single combo ticket, as part of a major revamp to enhance the zoo experience. However, officials said the night safari plan—part of Phase III of the redevelopment—will only go ahead if the layout and space under Phase II allow for it. The idea is still under exploration in Delhi. Officials further clarified that a night safari requires significant space to recreate an immersive experience. “If we are unable to create the required setting for a night safari due to space constraints, we may not move forward with it,” the official said. “We are waiting for the Phase II layout to be finalised. Once that is done, we will be able to assess whether a night safari is feasible in Phase III or not.” He added that if there is not enough room, the zoo may repurpose internal areas or even scale down the concept. “Only after the layout is completed and the space is fixed, will we have a clear idea about whether the night safari and features like the aquarium -- also planned for Phase III -- can be implemented,” the official said. These additions are dependent on the final layout of Phase II, as more space will be required for a night safari. Meanwhile, plans are also being explored for the Purana Qila to have common parking and shared services with the zoo. Combo ticketing is also under consideration, in which a single ticket would allow visitors to explore both Purana Qila and the National Zoological Park.

According to officials, the modernisation and beautification of the National Zoological Park, which includes a complete redevelopment of both its inner and outer zones, is a highly ambitious plan. The official said the project will be executed in phases, with Phase I and Phase II proceeding simultaneously. Most of the components of these phases have already been finalised. Internally, two key priorities have been set: animal welfare and creating a unique visitor experience. Talking about the plan, the official noted that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage tends to take time due to the need for multiple approvals and layout finalisation.

However, once that stage is completed, the implementation process usually speeds up. The financial planning is also in a stage of progress. The work related to infrastructure improvements and upgrading Mataru Road is set to begin soon, as the project has reached its final planning stages. “Things are moving in the right direction. Now that the key issues have been identified, the work is expected to progress smoothly,” the official said. From an animal welfare perspective, the redesign aims to replicate natural habitats more closely, allowing animals to feel freer and more at home. To foster a closer connection between visitors and animals, authorities are planning measures to reduce physical distance wherever it is feasible and safe. In the case of species that can be kept behind glass enclosures, transparent barriers will be introduced to offer a clearer and more engaging view. Key features under consideration for Phase III include glass-front enclosures, underwater viewing galleries, and a night safari. Regarding the timeline, the official indicated that Phases I and II may be completed within two years. The Delhi Zoo, established in November 1959, currently houses 95 species of different animals and birds. It received its first-ever lion pair in 1969.