Nigerian national held with Rs 15 cr mescaline

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell dismantled an international drug syndicate with the arrest of Faith Racheal, a Nigerian national, on August 14 in Mehrauli. Racheal was apprehended while carrying a trolley bag containing 3.8 kg of mescaline, a potent hallucinogenic drug valued at approximately Rs 15 crore in the international market. The mescaline was concealed in branded toffee and fish food packaging, highlighting the syndicate’s sophisticated smuggling methods.

The operation, led by Inspectors Rahul Kumar and Vineet Tewatia under ACP Kailash Singh Bisht’s supervision, followed months of meticulous investigation.