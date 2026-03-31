Nigerian national dies after being apprehended by police

NEW DELHI: A Nigerian national died under suspicious circumstances after being apprehended by Delhi Police during a routine patrol under “Operation Kavach” in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area on Sunday evening.



According to police, Special Staff personnel were patrolling busy roads and public areas as part of the ongoing security drive when they noticed a man riding a black TVS Scooty in the wrong direction towards Rajouri Garden Metro Station, raising suspicion.

When officers attempted to stop him, the rider allegedly rammed his scooty into a police motorcycle. He fell, abandoned the vehicle and tried to flee on foot, but was apprehended after a brief chase.

Officials said he was taken to the Special Staff office near Tagore Garden for questioning. During the process, the suspect reportedly complained of uneasiness and did not cooperate, prompting police to shift him to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Khyala, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Christian Eze Promise, a Nigerian national. His body has been preserved at the AIIMS mortuary for further procedures.

Authorities said intimation has been sent to the National Human Rights Commission, Ministry of External Affairs and the Nigerian High Commission. Further legal proceedings are underway.