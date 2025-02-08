Nigerian man arrested for ₹11.73L cyber fraud

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly hacking a pharmaceutical company’s email and siphoning off Rs 11.73 lakh.

The fraud was reported via the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. The accused, Patrick Ngomere, a Greater Noida resident, was caught in a police trap near an ATM. His mobile matched the one linked to the fraudulent bank account, and he later confessed.

The scam began on December 10, when Janani Family Care Pvt. Ltd. received an email impersonating its vendor, Accent Pharma, requesting payment to a new account. Unaware, the company transferred Rs 11.76 lakh. Upon verification, the fraud was uncovered.

Investigators traced the hacked email to Nigeria and tracked the money to a Manipur bank account. Surveillance footage led to Ngomere’s arrest. He was found without a valid Indian visa and is suspected to be part of a larger syndicate.

An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Foreigners Act. Investigations continue.