Nigerian fraudster nabbed, was on the run for 5 years

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a wanted Nigerian national who had been on the run for five years. He was wanted in connection with a case of cheating at PS Prashant Vihar, Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.



The accused has been identified as Franklin Godson Idiumo (49), a native of Nigeria.

The accused, who had changed his appearance multiple times to evade arrest, was declared a proclaimed offender in the case after securing bail in 2018. The charges against him stem from an incident in 2012 when a complainant from Prashant Vihar, Delhi, was cheated of Rs 22,38,980 on the pretext of winning an online lottery of Rs 1.75 crore.

Ravindra Singh Yadav Special CP Crime Branch said that the arrest was made following a tip-off indicating that Idiumo was hiding in the Kishangarh area of Delhi.

The Cyber Cell Crime Branch, under the leadership of Inspector Virendra Singh, conducted both manual and technical surveillance to trace the accused’s specific location.

A trap was laid at the provided location, resulting in the successful apprehension of Franklin Godson Idiumo from Kishan Garh, Delhi. During interrogation, Idiumo confessed to his involvement in the cheating case and disclosed the details of the modus operandi, Yadav confirmed.