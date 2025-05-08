Nigerian drug peddler arrested with MDMA worth Rs 45L in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police has arrested a 50-year-old Nigerian national for drug peddling and recovered 103.8 grams of MDMA in crystal form, valued at Rs 45 lakh.

An anonymous source tipped the Anti-Narcotics Task Force about the drug peddler.

The accused has been identified as Okwuchukwu Anaekpo (50), son of Okoye, resident of Lagos, Nigeria

According to the police, the accuser was apprehended after a week-long covert operation involving intensive surveillance and analysis of CCTV footage.

The operation was part of an ongoing drive to curb drug trafficking and illegal migrants in Delhi. Acting on credible intelligence, the ANTF team began tracking a Nigerian suspect reportedly supplying MDMA across the Delhi-NCR region using a scooty.

The team conducted patrolling and picket checks, activated informers, and deployed personnel in the Sagarpur area to develop leads.

On May 5, following days of surveillance, the team identified Peter’s residence at Gali No. 7, Mohan Block, West Sagarpur. At around 7:30 pm, he was intercepted near his building. During interrogation, he confirmed his identity and address.

A search of his third-floor residence led to the recovery of two cardboard boxes concealed in sofa cushions. Both boxes contained white polythene bags filled with a crystal-like substance, later confirmed as MDMA. The total weight of the seized drugs was 103.8 grams.

Peter, who entered India around seven years ago via Nepal, initially lived in Mumbai where he claimed to be involved in the garment trade.

After moving to Delhi in 2019–2020, the accused began selling drugs sourced from other Nigerian nationals, aiming to expand his role in the MDMA trade.

He has been booked under Section 21 of the NDPS Act at PS Sagarpur and is now in custody. Police are probing the wider supply chain linked to the operation.