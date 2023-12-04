Nigerian arrested with drugs worth Rs 30 lakh

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested a Nigerian drug supplier on Friday with 60 grams of amphetamine MD.



The police received the information about the supplier through an unknown source at Nihal Vihar.

The apprehended accused was identified as Arinze Hillary Ali (24), son of Odo Ali resident of Lagos, Nigeria.

According to the police, the arrest unfolded following a tip-off received by the Special Staff of the Delhi Police about an African-origin individual arriving in Nihal Vihar to distribute a substantial quantity of Amphetamine.

A team of Delhi Police swiftly mobilised to the location, 50 Feet Road, Dalip Vihar, Nihal Vihar, Delhi.

The team discreetly laid a trap to apprehend the suspected drug supplier.

The team observed an African individual, later identified as Arinze Hillary Ali waiting at the designated spot with a poly pouch.

Acting promptly, the law enforcement officials overpowered and apprehended him.

A subsequent inspection of the poly pouch, using a Field-Testing Kit, confirmed the presence of 60 grams of Amphetamine MD, a quantity deemed commercial and valued at approximately Rs 30 lakh in the international market.

The accused, Arinze Hillary Ali, has been formally charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a case has been registered against him at Nihal Vihar Police Station under sections 8/22 of the NDPS Act.

The recovered Amphetamine MD has been seized as evidence in the ongoing investigation.

The accused is currently in custody as the legal proceedings progress. The arrest marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to curb the illegal drug trade in the region.

Police officials have commended the efficiency and dedication of the team involved in the operation.

In the aftermath of the arrest, an extensive investigation is currently in progress, with authorities diligently working to unravel the intricacies of the case.

The focus extends beyond the individual apprehended, as law enforcement endeavors to trace the entire supply chain and glean comprehensive insights into the illicit drug trade network.

This meticulous approach aims to dismantle the roots of the operation and apprehend all those complicit in the illegal activities, ensuring a thorough and effective crackdown on drug trafficking.