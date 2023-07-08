NIA selects SITA’s airport mgmt system for efficient ops

New Delhi: The Noida International Airport (NIA) has selected global airlines IT services solution provider SITA’s airport management system to help automate and streamline its operations, officials said on Friday. The agreement includes the provision and operation of systems to allocate gates and counters, boarding bridges, manage traffic flows on the airfield as well as display flight information to passengers.

“SITA has repeatedly demonstrated their ability to deliver solutions that cater to India’s unique requirements. We are confident that their expertise and innovative technologies will help us to manage our airport resources efficiently, ensuring a seamless travel experience for the passengers,” said Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer of Noida International Airport. SITA will help Noida International Airport with reliable flight information and planning capabilities. The system will help the airport to review performance, strategise operational efficiency improvements, and capture resource utilisation statistics.